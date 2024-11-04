Financial aid waiver
The Siegendorf case enters the next round
Following the clear rejection by the state, ASV Siegendorf is now paying back the pre-financed loan to the municipality. Politically, however, the exchange of blows continues and former president Krenmayr now even wants to involve the public prosecutor's office for economic affairs and corruption.
Although the ASV Siegendorf board has spoken out against the "earmarked needs allocation" of 140,000 euros from the state in order to avoid becoming a pawn in the political game, the case continues to cause a political exchange of blows.
ÖVP wants to clarify issues, association pays money back to municipality
The ÖVP once again speaks of arbitrariness on the part of the SPÖ provincial government and wants open questions clarified in the provincial parliament. Meanwhile, Mayor Rita Stenger (SPÖ) is referring to compliance with the unanimous municipal council resolution - despite the new situation.
"The money pre-financed by the municipality will be transferred back by the association. This promise has been made," says Stenger. Personally, she hopes that this story will not have a negative impact on volunteering. "If there were no state elections coming up, there would certainly be no debate," says the head of the municipality.
Ex-president sees "criminal case"
From the sidelines, it is once again former President Peter Krenmayr who speaks out. He now wants to submit a comprehensive statement of facts to the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption and is calling for an extraordinary municipal council meeting.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
