Mosconi Cup without Albin
Ouschan: “Don’t want to play in a dictatorship!”
Things are hotting up in the billiards scene! The conflict between the World Association (WPA) and the multi-million dollar organizer Matchroompool has intensified. Albin Ouschan from Maria Saal has sided with the World Association and has decided not to take part in the seventh Mosconi Cup. . .
That's it! Billiards ace Albin Ouschan has taken part in the prestigious Mosconi Cup six times. There will not be a seventh participation in the continental tournament between Europe and the USA (starting November 30). Despite a verbal promise of a wild card.
Dispute between the association and organizer
The Mosconi Cup organizer Matchroom and the World Association (WPA) are in conflict. Albin took the side of the WPA and does not take part in any Matchroom events. "You have to be grateful to them and keep your mouth shut. I can't do that," says the man from Maria Saale, who has won around 70 percent of his prize money at Matchroom events. "It's a shame. But I don't want to play in a dictatorship," emphasizes Albin. The 34-year-old does not believe that Europe will win. "Europe's A team won't be playing, it will be the B team!"
Baumgartner has replaced Ouschan
The number one in the WPA rankings, Joshua Filler (D), will not be there either. "He would have qualified, but he was also qualified for the Reyes Cup. He was then also banned because he opted for the WPA," says Ouschan, who will be playing a doubles event in Puerto Rico with sister Jasmin from November 10. After that, the 10-ball World Championships await Jasi. The record for the most state championship titles was snatched from her grasp last Friday by Sandra Baumgartner from Klagenfurt. The 38-year-old won her 19th title.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
