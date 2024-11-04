Ouschan: “Don’t want to play in a dictatorship!”

Dispute between the association and organizer

The Mosconi Cup organizer Matchroom and the World Association (WPA) are in conflict. Albin took the side of the WPA and does not take part in any Matchroom events. "You have to be grateful to them and keep your mouth shut. I can't do that," says the man from Maria Saale, who has won around 70 percent of his prize money at Matchroom events. "It's a shame. But I don't want to play in a dictatorship," emphasizes Albin. The 34-year-old does not believe that Europe will win. "Europe's A team won't be playing, it will be the B team!"