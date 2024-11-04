Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Mosconi Cup without Albin

Ouschan: “Don’t want to play in a dictatorship!”

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 16:59

Things are hotting up in the billiards scene! The conflict between the World Association (WPA) and the multi-million dollar organizer Matchroompool has intensified. Albin Ouschan from Maria Saal has sided with the World Association and has decided not to take part in the seventh Mosconi Cup. . .

0 Kommentare

That's it! Billiards ace Albin Ouschan has taken part in the prestigious Mosconi Cup six times. There will not be a seventh participation in the continental tournament between Europe and the USA (starting November 30). Despite a verbal promise of a wild card.

Last year, Ouschan (center) beat the USA with Team Europe. (Bild: zVg)
Last year, Ouschan (center) beat the USA with Team Europe.
(Bild: zVg)

Dispute between the association and organizer
The Mosconi Cup organizer Matchroom and the World Association (WPA) are in conflict. Albin took the side of the WPA and does not take part in any Matchroom events. "You have to be grateful to them and keep your mouth shut. I can't do that," says the man from Maria Saale, who has won around 70 percent of his prize money at Matchroom events. "It's a shame. But I don't want to play in a dictatorship," emphasizes Albin. The 34-year-old does not believe that Europe will win. "Europe's A team won't be playing, it will be the B team!"

The number one in the WPA rankings Joshua Filler will probably also be missing from the Mosconi Cup. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
The number one in the WPA rankings Joshua Filler will probably also be missing from the Mosconi Cup.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Baumgartner has replaced Ouschan
The number one in the WPA rankings, Joshua Filler (D), will not be there either. "He would have qualified, but he was also qualified for the Reyes Cup. He was then also banned because he opted for the WPA," says Ouschan, who will be playing a doubles event in Puerto Rico with sister Jasmin from November 10. After that, the 10-ball World Championships await Jasi. The record for the most state championship titles was snatched from her grasp last Friday by Sandra Baumgartner from Klagenfurt. The 38-year-old won her 19th title.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf