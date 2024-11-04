Edtstadler remains in the ÖVP’s exploratory team

In addition to Nehammer, the ÖVP negotiating team will also continue to include August Wöginger, managing chairman of the parliamentary group, Secretary General Christian Stocker, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm and Harald Mahrer, head of the Wirtschaftsbund. There are also no changes on the horizon for the SPÖ. The team is made up of Philip Kucher, the acting head of the party, Eva-Maria Holzleitner, head of women's affairs, Wolfgang Katzian, President of the Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB), Doris Bures, Second President of the National Council, and party chairman Andreas Babler.