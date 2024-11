Krems remain leaders ++ National team in European Championship qualifiers

Even before the start of the season, the team from Krems was a powerful force in a tough preparation. After nine rounds, the team from Wachau have 15 points to their name and have only been beaten once by Ibish Taqui's team. Lurking behind them, however, are Harder and BT Füchse, who know how to perform. Bärnbach are still at the bottom of the table, having suffered eight defeats in a row after winning their first game. "Perhaps there is a reason why so many legionnaires are needed," says Krone editor Christian Mayerhofer, who is in favor of a more sustainable concept at the Styrian club.