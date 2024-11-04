Vorteilswelt
"Entry ban"

Styrian FPÖ mocks Nehammer and Babler

Nachrichten
04.11.2024 15:40

In keeping with the established style of party leader Herbert Kickl, the Styrian FPÖ presented its second wave of posters for the state elections on November 24 on Monday. At the presentation, the blue party's head of communications Philipp Könighofer mainly mocked the two federal party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Babler (SPÖ). 

0 Kommentare

While the ÖVP election campaign kick-off in Styria on Monday will take place without Chancellor Karl Nehammer - and SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is (still) giving Styria a wide berth - the Styrian FPÖ is boasting that it is receiving plenty of support from the federal party.

FPÖ federal party leader Herbert Kickl is coming to Styria twice in the hot election campaign phase. (Bild: APA Pool/APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
FPÖ federal party leader Herbert Kickl is coming to Styria twice in the hot election campaign phase.
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

Kickl comes to Styria twice
Herbert Kickl will support the blue state party twice, at an appearance on Friday in Leibnitz and at the end of the election campaign on November 21 in the Seifenfabrik in Graz.

Zitat Icon

Recently, one had the impression that Nehammer and Babler were banned from entering Styria.

Philipp Könighofer, Kommunikationschef der steirischen FPÖ

"Entry ban" for Nehammer and Babler
"We are also entering the final phase of the election campaign with our federal political representatives. Most recently, the impression was that Nehammer and Babler were banned from entering Styria. It will only work with a strong vote against Christopher Drexler and Anton Lang," said blue communications chief Philipp Könighofer, also number seven on the blue state list, against the ÖVP and SPÖ.

The federal party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Bbaler (SPÖ) (Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA, AFP)
The federal party leaders Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) and Andreas Bbaler (SPÖ)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV, APA, AFP)

Landbauer and Svazek also support Kunasek on the ground
According to Könighofer, there will also be an event this week with Lower Austrian Deputy Governor Udo Landbauer and Styrian leader Kunasek on the topic of asylum. On November 15, there will be a press conference with Marlene Svazek, Deputy Governor of Salzburg, to emphasize the effectiveness of the Blue Party at state level. 

Zitat Icon

After decades, it is time for a change, you only have to look at Vienna to see what happens if this does not happen: ÖVP and SPÖ will carry on if it somehow works out.

Stefan Hermann, Landesparteisekretär und Abgeordneter der steirischen FPÖ

One advantage of the Styrian state constitution is that you are the first to have the right to conduct negotiations. "Nevertheless, we need a strong vote of the electorate to ensure that we are not bypassed," said Königshöfer from Upper Styria.

The subjects (Bild: APA Pool/APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)
The subjects
(Bild: APA Pool/APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

"In three weeks, Styria will already have elected a new provincial parliament," said provincial party secretary and MP Stefan Hermann at the presentation in the Alexander Götz House in Graz. "We are entering the hot phase of the election campaign. In the first wave, we put up posters on the topics of inflation, migration, driving and health and presented our election program in a Styrian market tour across the country," said Hermann.

"No to black-red"
The slogans "No to black-red - now it needs you" and "No to black-red: right now" and a thumbs-up symbol in white-green show that "the focus is not on the needs of chambers or anyone else, but on the needs of Styrians", said Hermann.

"After decades, it's time for a change, you only have to look to Vienna to see what happens if that doesn't happen: ÖVP and SPÖ will carry on if it somehow works out," said the MP and election campaign manager. The aim is to make the FPÖ so strong that there is no way around it. "Otherwise they'll get stuck in again," speculated Hermann. The FPÖ has proven that it is broadly positioned in all subject areas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

