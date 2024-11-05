The BVB legend: this stadium can score goals

The energy of the South is traditionally felt for the first time at home matches when the Dortmund players come out onto the pitch to warm up. Then the "Triumphal March" from the opera "Aida" is played and the BVB fans also make their first exclamation mark. Dortmund's popular songs such as "Heja BVB" and "You'll never walk alone" are of course also played. BVB's line-up is celebrated by stadium announcer legend Norbert "Nobby" Dickel. Dickel once played for Borussia himself and was (with two goals) the great hero of the victory in the 1989 DFB Cup final against Werder Bremen. Due to injury, "Nobby" had to end his career shortly afterwards, and since the 1992/93 season he has been the black and yellow stadium voice.