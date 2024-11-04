Tobacconist's shop damaged
Manhole cover thrower must leave the country after detention
An asylum seeker (30) has to leave the country after rioting for three days in Bergheim. The Salzburg Provincial Court handed him a partially suspended prison sentence. For Angelika Stabau, a tobacconist, the incidents had consequences: "It takes the joy out of your work."
An asylum seeker from Damascus went on a three-day rampage in Bergheim: The 30-year-old with bipolar disorder smashed the shop window of a tobacconist's with a manhole cover, destroyed two vending machines, before also taking e-cigarettes from there and stealing food from a petrol station - offenses he committed between August 29 and September 1. Damage: 10,000 euros. This is why he had to answer for multiple burglaries in the regional court on Monday. "I'm really sorry", said the man in handcuffs, who had also tried to escape from the prison twice.
He had only been here for ten days - he had already applied for asylum in Germany and had already committed crimes. The judge remarked that he was actually threatened with being placed in an institution because he had disregarded the conditions. He also has to leave the country - an exit order has been issued.
I don't dare to work anymore and I'm afraid. That can't be right. You lose all joy in your work.
Trafikantin und Opfer Angelika Stabau
His explanation for his actions? "I had no money here and couldn't do without cigarettes." The nicotine addiction had driven him to the whole thing, the defense lawyer emphasized. For the victim, tobacconist Angelika Stabau, the incidents were drastic: "I no longer dare to work," she explained. The whole thing had affected her psychologically.
The non-appealable sentence was nine months in prison, three of which were unconditional, including a ban on approaching the tobacconist. The defendant is to leave the country again in December: "I'll take care of that personally," added the judge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
