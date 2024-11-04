Manhole cover thrower must leave the country after detention

An asylum seeker from Damascus went on a three-day rampage in Bergheim: The 30-year-old with bipolar disorder smashed the shop window of a tobacconist's with a manhole cover, destroyed two vending machines, before also taking e-cigarettes from there and stealing food from a petrol station - offenses he committed between August 29 and September 1. Damage: 10,000 euros. This is why he had to answer for multiple burglaries in the regional court on Monday. "I'm really sorry", said the man in handcuffs, who had also tried to escape from the prison twice.