A hail of prizes
Grand National Culture Prize for Elfie Semotan
Every year, fall is the time for prizes: The internationally renowned photographer Elfie Semotan and the jazz musician Elfi Aichinger receive the "Grand Provincial Prize for Culture". The winners of this year's stage art prizes have also been announced, and the "Krone" was on the jury.
Every year, local stage artists are honored, and the "OÖ Krone" is also on the jury. This year's winner is the dancer, choreographer and director Daniel Morales-Pérez, who took part in both the production of "Bruckner's Monkey" at theaterSPECTACEL Wilhering and the "Jedermann" production at Kulturhof Perg last summer.
The (split) recognition prize goes to the NordwaldKammerspiele for the production "Bauer, Tod und Teufel" and to Bettina Buchholz and Johannes Neuhauser's cultural association Etty, which has been bringing special people with extraordinary fates to the stage since 2015.
The stage art prizes will be awarded on Wednesday, November 20, at the Musiktheater Linz.
Provincial culture prize for Vogue and Palmers photographer
The Grand Provincial Prize for Culture - the province's highest cultural award - will go to two women this year: The internationally renowned photographer Elfie Semotan, who comes from Wels, is being honored for her life's work. Semotan has photographed for Palmers, Römerquelle and international magazines such as Vogue, New Yorker and worked with Helmut Lang. The jazz musician and teacher Elfi Aichinger, also from Wels, receives the "Anton Bruckner Prize".
The "Schafbergbahn valley station" project on Lake Wolfgangsee, designed by dunkelschwarz ZT GmbH, Salzburg, was named "Building of the Year".
"The provincial prizes for culture are proof of how rich artistic life is in our country. Every year, outstanding personalities are brought before the curtain. This is an expression of the appreciation and importance of their work," said Governor Thomas Stelzer, congratulating the award winners, who will present the awards on Friday, December 6 at the Landhaus.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
