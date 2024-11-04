Grand National Culture Prize for Elfie Semotan

Provincial culture prize for Vogue and Palmers photographer

The Grand Provincial Prize for Culture - the province's highest cultural award - will go to two women this year: The internationally renowned photographer Elfie Semotan, who comes from Wels, is being honored for her life's work. Semotan has photographed for Palmers, Römerquelle and international magazines such as Vogue, New Yorker and worked with Helmut Lang. The jazz musician and teacher Elfi Aichinger, also from Wels, receives the "Anton Bruckner Prize".