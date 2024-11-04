Current AMS figures
Unemployment continues to rise
At the end of October, 11,136 unemployed people were registered with AMS Vorarlberg - 8.2% more than in the previous year. A further 2448 people are undergoing training.
Anyone hoping for a turnaround on the labor market was disappointed, as the poor economic situation continues to have a negative impact on employment levels. This is likely to remain the case for the time being: "Due to the weak economic growth, we don't see a turnaround this year," says AMS Regional Managing Director Bernhard Bereuter.
Employment level higher than last year
However, there is also no reason to panic. Although the unemployment rate has risen to 6.1 percent, there is still no question of an economically dangerous level, and the state is still below the national average (6.9 percent). Also positive: there are currently 171,000 people in employment in Vorarlberg - 1,000 more than in the previous year.
Furthermore, 4261 vacancies are registered with the AMS, whereby these are primarily focused on one target group, as Bereuter reports: "We are primarily looking for skilled workers." Apprenticeships or higher education are required for almost 68% of the vacancies reported. "We will therefore continue to expand our training and qualification offers to improve the labour market opportunities of the unemployed, especially for people without training qualifications," emphasizes the head of the AMS. A total of 2448 people are currently undergoing training - they are not officially counted as unemployed.
AMS-Landeschef Bernhard Bereuter
Bild: lisamathis.at
Another small glimmer of hope: of the 1759 unemployed people in the tourism industry, 59.1 percent already have a job confirmation in their pocket. The largest proportion of jobseekers (2556 people) are in the "unskilled occupations" category, followed by the aforementioned tourism occupations and those activities that fall under the collective term "office work" (1415 people). 1244 jobseekers previously worked in retail - this area saw the sharpest rise in unemployment at 23.4 percent.
The apprenticeship market remains solid: 322 young people are currently looking for an apprenticeship, compared to 291 vacancies.
