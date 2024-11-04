Unemployment continues to rise

Furthermore, 4261 vacancies are registered with the AMS, whereby these are primarily focused on one target group, as Bereuter reports: "We are primarily looking for skilled workers." Apprenticeships or higher education are required for almost 68% of the vacancies reported. "We will therefore continue to expand our training and qualification offers to improve the labour market opportunities of the unemployed, especially for people without training qualifications," emphasizes the head of the AMS. A total of 2448 people are currently undergoing training - they are not officially counted as unemployed.