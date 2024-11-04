The red-white-red view of the US presidential election

Tatjana T. (Miami): "The divide is deeper than ever"

"When Kamala Harris announced her candidacy, I thought that as a black woman she had a good chance. But now it turns out that she is being criticized even in the otherwise liberal media. I live in Florida, a Republican state where Trump's victory seems almost certain. But he is also likely to gain considerable momentum in more liberal states. The divide between Republicans and Democrats is deeper than ever. After the last four years, characterized by high inflation, increasing migration and rising crime, many people are facing difficult decisions. All of this plays into Trump's hands."

Tina K. (Cape Coral): "Supporters are becoming more and more radical"

"I see the election campaign as unnecessarily aggressive and hear far too much mutual hostility instead of content. Trump certainly has good ideas, but the way he presents himself is very clumsy and I think he is cutting himself in two. Kamala has a better demeanor, but I haven't heard any content from her other than 'it's not going to be the same' and 'Trump is bad'. I think both sets of supporters have become much more radical than in the past, the country is more divided than ever. And I fear that the election results will be contested again - hopefully without violence this time."