The red-white-red view of the US presidential election
The world is looking eagerly to America - and to November 5. Yet the election has long since been decided in many parts of the country.
A small polling station in the south-east of the state of Florida. Here too, between palm trees and mighty SUVs, the most important election of the year has been in full swing for weeks. The "Krone" accompanies an American woman to the polls. And - quite surprisingly - is granted access to the polling station. The technology used for the actual election varies from state to state. In this case, a combination of paper ballots and a touchscreen machine.
There is even a show at the polling station
As several referendums are being voted on at the same time in Florida, the process takes around ten minutes. Suddenly, cheers erupt in the polling station: A young first-time voter is greeted with words of appreciation and applause. There is even a show at the polling station.
Anything other than a victory for Donald Trump in the state of Florida - where Trump's legendary and scandalous private residence Mar-a-Lago is located - would be a sensation and would probably pave the way for Kamala Harris to become president. However, the Democrat has a small fan base, particularly in the rural regions of the Sunshine State.
Voters are besieged
Supporters from both camps have taken up positions in front of the entrance to the polling station. The street is lined with flags bearing the likenesses of both candidates, swaying gently in the wind. Two ladies of advanced age try to engage the electorate in conversation just before they cast their votes: Susan holds up a Trump sign, rambles on about illegal immigrants and the political influence of the left in schools.
Cece, on the other hand, demonizes the Republican and everything he stands for. Two worlds collide in the middle of the palm grove. And yet: "At least we can still talk to each other," the ladies explain. This is often no longer the case among the political elite.
"Krone" survey of Austrian women in the USA:
Tatjana T. (Miami): "The divide is deeper than ever"
"When Kamala Harris announced her candidacy, I thought that as a black woman she had a good chance. But now it turns out that she is being criticized even in the otherwise liberal media. I live in Florida, a Republican state where Trump's victory seems almost certain. But he is also likely to gain considerable momentum in more liberal states. The divide between Republicans and Democrats is deeper than ever. After the last four years, characterized by high inflation, increasing migration and rising crime, many people are facing difficult decisions. All of this plays into Trump's hands."
Tina K. (Cape Coral): "Supporters are becoming more and more radical"
"I see the election campaign as unnecessarily aggressive and hear far too much mutual hostility instead of content. Trump certainly has good ideas, but the way he presents himself is very clumsy and I think he is cutting himself in two. Kamala has a better demeanor, but I haven't heard any content from her other than 'it's not going to be the same' and 'Trump is bad'. I think both sets of supporters have become much more radical than in the past, the country is more divided than ever. And I fear that the election results will be contested again - hopefully without violence this time."
Daniela Juhala (Oregon): "Important that young people vote"
"The election campaign has been dragging on for months. Posters, TV duels, commercials, signs in the neighbors' yards. I've lived in the USA for over 25 years, currently in Oregon, a very liberal state. Right now it looks like Donald Trump is going to win the election with his hate speech and intimidation unless we see changes in voting behavior in the swing states. This campaign doesn't just seem to be about immigration, inflation, abortion, climate change and transgender rights. In my opinion, it's about much more fundamental issues. Issues of ethics, honesty, justice, kindness and compassion. People in America are more divided than ever, and it looks like that's not going to end after the election."
"Unfortunately, the outdated voting system with the Electoral College is no longer up to date and should be revised as soon as possible. I am an Austrian living abroad and therefore cannot vote as I do not want to give up my Austrian citizenship. This is very difficult for me as a business owner, as this election could also have a major impact on my business with possible tariff increases. But more than that, it is important to me that our young people vote - women, immigrants, marginalized groups: anyone who wants to prevent an impending dictatorship. I love living here and I sincerely hope that good will prevail and that we can soon celebrate the first female president."
