“Healthy shopping”: doctors move into Sillpark

Park will have an area of around 3000 square meters

The project is intended to strengthen regional healthcare provision for the population. Which doctors, therapists and nursing staff will move in has not yet been decided. "Ideally, a primary care center will be created," says Heinisch. However, it is already clear how large the health park will be. Namely 3,000 square meters, which corresponds to around ten percent of the total area. It will be located on the second floor. "The space will be created by restructuring. The building itself will not be enlarged," says Andexlinger.