New cooperation
“Healthy shopping”: doctors move into Sillpark
A health park will be built in Innsbruck's shopping center from 2025. An investment of around 30 million euros is planned, those responsible have now revealed.
Innsbruck's Sillpark shopping center attracts around five million customers a year. Soon, however, not all visitors will be going in and out just to store. Some will also find their way there for health reasons. This is because SES Spar European Shopping Centers, which manages Sillpark, and Vinzenz Gruppe Service GmbH are joining forces.
The cooperation will create a health park. This is a first in Austria, as Christoph Andexlinger (CEO of SES) and Michael Heinisch (CEO of the Vinzenz Group) emphasized during a visit to the "Tiroler Krone" editorial office.
The space will be created through restructuring. The building itself will not be enlarged
Christoph Andexlinger, CEO der SES Spar European Shopping Centers)
Park will have an area of around 3000 square meters
The project is intended to strengthen regional healthcare provision for the population. Which doctors, therapists and nursing staff will move in has not yet been decided. "Ideally, a primary care center will be created," says Heinisch. However, it is already clear how large the health park will be. Namely 3,000 square meters, which corresponds to around ten percent of the total area. It will be located on the second floor. "The space will be created by restructuring. The building itself will not be enlarged," says Andexlinger.
Total investment of 30 million euros
Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2025. Work should be completed in the fall of 2026. A total of 30 million euros will be invested in the construction of the health park and the modernization of Sillpark.
The SES shopping malls are meeting places where we can make health and prevention services available to the public in a simple and uncomplicated way.
Michael Heinisch, CEO Vinzenz Gruppe
Heinisch explains the reason why Sillpark was chosen: "We need to establish modern and sustainable healthcare where people spend their everyday lives. The SES shopping malls are such meeting places where we can provide the population with health and prevention services in a simple and uncomplicated way."
However, Andexlinger believes that "with this step towards multifunctionality, we are keeping the popular and highly frequented Sillpark fit for the future". Speaking of highly frequented. When asked by the Krone, the CEO of SES did not want to give a figure for how many more customers the health park will attract.
Incidentally, customers will still be able to visit the other stores during the renovation work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.