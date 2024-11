Wölfnitzbach bridge: Demolition and new construction necessary

A temporary bridge and the bypass road will be in place by mid-December. Traffic will be controlled manually in the meantime. The footpath and cycle path will be closed during the work. From January, the old Wölfnitzbach bridge will be demolished and the new bridge with a span of 18.5 meters will be built. The work should be completed by May 2025 and the provincial road should be passable in both directions again. Gruber: "A total of eight million euros will be invested in the provincial bridges this year."