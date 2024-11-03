Between the fronts
Austrian blue helmets caught in the crossfire
In the battle between Hezbollah and Israel, the UN headquarters is caught between the fronts. What is the situation after the attack?
The international, 40-nation UNIFIL peacekeeping force has been stationed in Lebanon since 1978. In November 2011, the "Krone" accompanied the start of the red-white-red mission in the Middle East. "Launch into the unknown" was the headline at the time.
Eight Austro soldiers injured in missile strike
An uncertainty that today, 13 years later, still hangs over the UN camp Naqura like the sword of Damocles. In the midst of the battle between the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia and Israel, the main base, which currently has 10,000 soldiers, is repeatedly targeted by the opponents of the war. As reported, eight Austrian blue helmets were fortunately only slightly injured by a Hezbollah rocket at the end of October.
In view of the situation in the Lebanese cauldron, "Krone" foreign policy expert Kurt Seinitz analyzed: "The UNIFIL force in southern Lebanon watched Hezbollah nestle in there. All eyes are on Israel's border. UNIFIL has thus become a hostage of Hamas or a protection force for Hezbollah."
A "Kurier" editorial states "Last chance for UNIFIL" and that an Austrian withdrawal would result in a further loss of importance after the "disgrace of the Golan" (Austria withdrew its troops in 2013 after 40 years). As flattering as it is for the work of our army to be in first place for the first time with 67 percent according to the latest confidence index, the foreign deployment in this powder keg is under a dark star.
After all, Hezbollah, which is banned in Austria, had 150,000 rockets at its disposal. 14,000 of these were fired at Israel. According to Israeli estimates, the "arsenal of death" has now been reduced to a third.
The fact that the UNIFIL force is nevertheless in a rather hopeless position despite its manpower was also shown by the recent "Krone" local inspection with the Red Cross on what is probably the most dangerous border in the world. This area in the south was firmly in the hands of Hezbollah, as evidenced by hundreds of flags of support. In addition, a Hezbollah stronghold has developed around the historically important city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.
Israel's air force took the region under fire a few days ago. Nevertheless, there are signs of cautious optimism in the efforts to achieve a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. A White House Middle East Coordinator is supposed to mediate a way out of the war.
The commander of the Austrian contingent in Lebanon, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Ertl, has been in the area of operations for 18 months. Born in Graz and father of two, he is aware of the difficult situation between the fronts.
In view of the shelling of the UNIFIL camp by Hezbollah, he thanks all the soldiers "for their outstanding commitment and comradely cooperation". However, since the latest attack, the resulting self-protection measures have been subject to stricter controls: Wearing personal protective equipment - whenever outside buildings - remains mandatory at Camp Naqura!
Lieutenant Colonel Ertl is preparing for the rotation: 90 new soldiers will arrive in the mission area at the end of November to replace those who are traveling back home. In total, a handful of soldiers have signed up after the shelling of the camp. Just as few volunteered to leave the Lebanon mission.
Colonel Michael Bauer summarized: "The UN is not the target of the conflict parties' attacks. The danger of collateral damage is the greatest. Around 160 soldiers, including 14 women, will continue to represent Austria in Lebanon."
