Velden are the fall champions

Soccer was also played! Leader ATUS Velden crowned themselves fall champions with a 1:1 at home against Spittal. After Adrian Steurer had put the visitors in front, Velden's Roli Putsche equalized after a Kröpfl corner. And that despite goalkeeper Alex Kofler dislocating his little finger three times. "I put it back in place three times, and the last time we bandaged it up too," said Velden coach Marcel Kuster. The former WAC goalkeeper pulled through and was only rushed to hospital after the match.