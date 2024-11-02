Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
02.11.2024 20:59

The Carinthian League soccer match between ATUS Ferlach and SAK went off without a hitch. A SAK player was allegedly racially abused by a Rosental player. It got violent after the game! ATUS Velden, meanwhile, were crowned fall champions. .

0 Kommentare

The Carinthian league match between ATUS Ferlach and SAK was a round and round affair after the final whistle. SAK ace Angelov Svetlozar is said to have heard a Ferlach player say "only a dead Jugo is a good Jugo" during Ferlach's 2-1 home win.

SAK player Hrvoje Jakovljevic commented on the incident. (Bild: zVG)
SAK player Hrvoje Jakovljevic commented on the incident.
(Bild: zVG)

"I was told from several sides that this sentence was said. From fans, players and officials - so I can imagine that it's true. I heard it myself, but I didn't realize it," said referee Thomas Wieser.

"Spit in the face"
"I didn't hear that, and I can't imagine that anyone said that. Our club is close to the border, sometimes only Slovenian is spoken in the dressing room. The fact is that Svetlozar spat in the face of one of our players," emphasized ATUS Ferlach coach Mario Verdel, who is Carinthian Slovenian himself.

There was also some fisticuffs. Videos show that at least one SAK player was choked and put in a headlock.

Velden are the fall champions
Soccer was also played! Leader ATUS Velden crowned themselves fall champions with a 1:1 at home against Spittal. After Adrian Steurer had put the visitors in front, Velden's Roli Putsche equalized after a Kröpfl corner. And that despite goalkeeper Alex Kofler dislocating his little finger three times. "I put it back in place three times, and the last time we bandaged it up too," said Velden coach Marcel Kuster. The former WAC goalkeeper pulled through and was only rushed to hospital after the match.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Töfferl
Lukas Töfferl
