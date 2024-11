How pop stars and celebrities decide the US elections

Pop culture and politics often overlap. Especially in important election years, when candidates vie for the support of the entertainment industry's biggest stars. The current presidential election campaign in the United States is no exception. While Republican ex-president Donald Trump has Kid Rock, Mel Gibson, Hulk Hogan and Elon Musk on his side, his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris can count on endorsements from Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Bruce Springsteen, Billie Eilish and Arnold Schwarzenegger.