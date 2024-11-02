When a ship christening enraged the region

Basically, it was a trivial matter: the state-owned company ÖBB had a new ship built for Lake Constance - and incidentally also paid for it. And, as we all know, such a proud ship needs to be christened - and that's where things came to a head: while the state argued for the name "Vorarlberg", the responsible Federal Transport Minister Otto Probst (SPÖ) had other things in mind: he decided to christen the boat "Karl Renner" in honor of a great Social Democrat. The fact that he stubbornly ignored the supposed will of the people of Vorarlberg was anything but well received in the region. Spurred on by a campaign in the "Vorarlberger Nachrichten" newspaper, politicians, civil servants and sections of the population mobilized against this "arbitrary act". The situation escalated on November 21, the day the ship was christened: in the run-up to the ceremony, the "VN" had really stirred people up, and on the day of the ceremony the front page read: "Minister Probst snubs and provokes the whole of Vorarlberg. The 'Vorarlberger Nachrichten', the largest newspaper in the state, is therefore calling on the population to take part in a demonstration today to mark the christening ceremony in Fußach at 11 am."