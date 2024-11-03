Kastner & Öhler
Two new additions for Graz consumer temple
Traditional Styrian department store Kastner & Öhler allocates vacant space at its headquarters in the provincial capital. PLUS: More restaurant news in the Mur metropolis.
The crisis in the retail sector has also left its mark on the flagship of Graz's city center economy. At the end of last year, Kastner & Öhler closed its toy department, for example - the home accessories department moved into the vacant space. The art nouveau building in Murgasse has been empty ever since.
Now, however, it is being used at least temporarily. "For the months of November and December, the former Home space will be transformed into a lively meeting place for art and culture," reveals Kastner CEO Martin Wäg. More details will not be revealed until next week - but the space will be used in cooperation with the Viennese team of experts from Node. Talks are underway with potential tenants for future use. However, nothing has been finalized yet.
The popular Kastner restaurant Paradiso has also relocated - it is now located (in a smaller form) on the third floor of Gigasport. Didi Chen's World of Asia à la carte (as a counterpart to the popular Asian restaurant in Seiersberg) opened yesterday in the former restaurant in Paradeishof. Daniel Wu runs the restaurant and wants to offer his guests modern Asian cuisine in future.
Thalia reopens
A breath of fresh air will soon be blowing through the Thalia. Gastronomy professionals Alexander Knoll, Simon Possegger (Katze Katze, Promenade etc.) and Martin Fritz (Bollwerk Group) are now breathing new life into the legendary Graz club near the opera. The time-honored premises are still being renovated under the strictest monument protection regulations, and the grand opening of Club Circle will take place on November 13.
New bistro
One day later, Franziskanerplatz will also see a new opening: After months of planning, Annemarie and Michael Gauster (Dreizehn) are opening their bistro Francis in the former space of Werner's Elektroladen.
