Two new additions for Graz consumer temple

Now, however, it is being used at least temporarily. "For the months of November and December, the former Home space will be transformed into a lively meeting place for art and culture," reveals Kastner CEO Martin Wäg. More details will not be revealed until next week - but the space will be used in cooperation with the Viennese team of experts from Node. Talks are underway with potential tenants for future use. However, nothing has been finalized yet.