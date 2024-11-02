200 euros from the province of Upper Austria
How to get a heating subsidy this year
Until the end of November, households whose annual income does not exceed a certain limit can apply for financial support from the province of Upper Austria. The quickest and easiest way to do this is online. This year, 2.8 million euros have been paid out so far - but who is eligible?
The cold season is approaching and with it the heating season. For many households, this is a major financial challenge - the province of Upper Austria is helping them out with a heating cost subsidy of 200 euros. Demand is high: 14,155 applications have been approved this year, according to the office of the new Upper Austrian State Councillor for Social Affairs, Christian Dörfel (ÖVP). A total of 2.8 million euros were paid out.
Reason for rejection too high income
The great interest in the heating cost subsidy is also shown by the 2390 citizen inquiries that were answered by the state. "The most common reasons for rejection are that the income is too high and that the stated place of residence does not match the central register of residents," says Dörfel. Single-person households with a gross annual income of up to 19,070 euros are eligible. For multi-person households, the limit is 26,940 euros.
Hardship regulation
According to the Dörfler office, a "comprehensive hardship provision" will ensure that households that are eligible for the subsidy based on their 2024 income but not their 2023 income will still receive the subsidy.
The subsidy can be applied for until November 30 using the online form at www.ooe.gv.at. Those who are unable to do so can obtain assistance from the municipal office.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.