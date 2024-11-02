How to get a heating subsidy this year

Reason for rejection too high income

The great interest in the heating cost subsidy is also shown by the 2390 citizen inquiries that were answered by the state. "The most common reasons for rejection are that the income is too high and that the stated place of residence does not match the central register of residents," says Dörfel. Single-person households with a gross annual income of up to 19,070 euros are eligible. For multi-person households, the limit is 26,940 euros.