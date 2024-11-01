Mountaineer hit on the head by a rock in Tyrol

The 54-year-old was in a group of four from the Wochenbrunner Alm to the Gruttenhütte and on via the Gamsängersteig (via ferrata) towards the summit of the Ellmauer Halt, the highest mountain in the Kaisergebirge at 2344 meters. "The four well-equipped mountaineers with alpine experience were traveling without a guide," according to the police. During the first rope belay, at around 1890 meters, some stones suddenly came loose from the rock face above the mountaineers without the intervention of a climber and fell in their direction.