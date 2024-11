Drama in Schladming: 28-year-old falls to his death

According to police investigations, the 28-year-old local man was on his way home from Schladming at around 5.30 am. He passed a hiking trail on which he suddenly fell. The young man then slipped over a rock face and fell into the valley stream, where he came to rest. He suffered such serious injuries that he died on the spot. It was not until hours later, at 9.20 a.m., that his body was found by a passer-by who called the emergency services. However, the emergency doctor was unable to do anything more for the casualty.