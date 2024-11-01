“Finally!” Austria Vienna celebrates a golden October

However, the end of the golden October was a little painful. The Cup draw had the toughest of all 14 options: Sturm Graz, away from home. "An exciting task," says coach Stephan Helm with a smile. The match in Graz will be Austria's first competitive game in 2025. And Helm promises: "Then we'll be one step ahead of where we are now." In the here and now, there was the successful Oktoberfest to analyze. The reasons? Helm: "The team is extremely hungry, we've also become very stable and are protecting our goal very well. The phases in which we play the way we want to are getting longer and longer." Postscript: "And we're finally rewarding ourselves with wins, that's the most important thing."