Four wins, 7:1 goals

“Finally!” Austria Vienna celebrates a golden October

Nachrichten
01.11.2024 08:42

Four games, four wins, 7:1 goals - defensive stability, hunger for success and cohesion as success factors at Vienna Austria. "We're finally reaping the rewards," says coach Stephan Helm.

"It's a shame that October is over now." Because Austria's Cup golden goal scorer Reini Ranftl and his colleagues can look back on a month in which Violett achieved the absolute maximum. Four games, four wins, 7:1 goals, third place in the league, promotion to the cup quarter-finals.

However, the end of the golden October was a little painful. The Cup draw had the toughest of all 14 options: Sturm Graz, away from home. "An exciting task," says coach Stephan Helm with a smile. The match in Graz will be Austria's first competitive game in 2025. And Helm promises: "Then we'll be one step ahead of where we are now." In the here and now, there was the successful Oktoberfest to analyze. The reasons? Helm: "The team is extremely hungry, we've also become very stable and are protecting our goal very well. The phases in which we play the way we want to are getting longer and longer." Postscript: "And we're finally rewarding ourselves with wins, that's the most important thing."

In the 1-0 win in Horn, the Violets could only be blamed for not adding the second goal. "We have a good system, everyone believes in it. Things are working, we want to take this momentum with us," analyzed Austrias Cup goalie Mirko Kos. Ranftl also emphasizes the fan factor and the resulting euphoria, as there was a "purple mass migration" to Horn during the week despite the match starting at 6.15 pm. And by yesterday, 14,000 tickets had already been sold for Sunday's game at home against BW Linz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf