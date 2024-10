Oberwart inflicts first defeat of the season on Lions

Bulls had to concede defeat to the Nord Dragonz

Bottom team Fürstenfeld is still without a point, as is SKN St. Pölten after a 70:80 loss at BC Vienna. The Kapfenberg Bulls were beaten by the BBC Nord Dragonz for the first time ever. The team from Eisenstadt won 99:98 thanks to a three-pointer by Lukas Hahn with two seconds left and celebrated their third win in a row.