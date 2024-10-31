New Internet search
ChatGPT now also wants to make Google superfluous
The competition between Google and OpenAI is now coming down to the wire. Using artificial intelligence, ChatGPT now aims to make Google search obsolete - and thus the search engine giant's core product.
The explosive duel is about market share and advertising revenue, which is currently mainly collected by Google. However, an extension for its AI product ChatGPT is now set to turn the tide in favor of OpenAI. The artificial intelligence (AI) can now also search the internet for its answers, OpenAI announced on Thursday.
Search does not stop after first request
The company has apparently decided to forego the introduction of a separate search engine. In the summer, OpenAI presented a prototype, "SearchGPT", whose technology is incorporated into the new ChatGPT search function.
According to the information provided, the AI will in future offer links to the websites from which information originates. Users will also be able to ask follow-up questions to improve the answers. The new function will initially be offered to premium customers and will be made available to other users in the coming months.
Can the search engine giant Google be cracked?
To date, around 90 percent of all Internet searches are carried out via Google. As a result, the lion's share of revenue from online ads flows to the Alphabet subsidiary. The biggest challenger in this area is OpenAI partner Microsoft, which has integrated ChatGPT into its Bing search engine.
But numerous start-ups also want a slice of the pie. Google is fighting back with its own AI "Gemini", which it is integrating into its search engine.
