More graves being left at cemeteries

The offer is also growing in the countryside: In Saalfelden, there is now a cemetery alternative in nature in the district of Ramseiden. "We are just getting started," says mortician Andreas Gadenstätter. The area is provided by the municipality. And Nico Mösinger, the new guild master for the 20 morticians in the city and province of Salzburg, has also observed something similar: "The trend is unbroken." Pax Natura Naturbestattung, with eight cemeteries in Austria from Glanegg to Graz, has recorded an increase of 20 percent.