Only 20 left: Vienna’s last butchers

Appreciation in dealing with the animals

With currently eight employees at two locations, Klaghofer continues to focus on craftsmanship and high quality. For the entrepreneur, appreciation is a core value, both in dealing with the animals and in working with his team. "I am lucky enough to work with high-quality ingredients and to continue the art of meat refinement," says the butcher proudly. His creativity is evident in the development of new sausage and meat specialties that are not only tasty but also aesthetically pleasing. He also appreciates the direct contact with his customers: "I enjoy explaining the quality and value of our products to my customers." For Klaghofer, entrepreneurship means above all freedom and responsibility.