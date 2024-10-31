Rapid anger: “Flags allowed, but not ours”

Green-white incomprehension

"'Vienna is different' is the slogan of our home town, Döbling is - at least yesterday - completely different again", the Bundesliga club has no understanding for the action. And provides examples from the past, when flags were still allowed in Vienna's 19th district: "In August and most recently on October 25 at home matches of the hosts First Vienna FC 1894 and on September 25 at our match against Donaufeld, the world in the fan sectors of the beautiful Hohe Warte natural arena looked very different at best."