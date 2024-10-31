Upset in the ÖFB Cup
Rapid anger: “Flags allowed, but not ours”
There were two nasty surprises for Rapid in the ÖFB Cup on Wednesday evening: In addition to the embarrassing 2:1 defeat against second division side Stripfing, fans with flags were not allowed to enter the stadium. The Hütteldorfer reacted with incomprehension.
"Flags are apparently allowed in, but not ours: The painful out in the ÖFB Cup yesterday at Hohe Warte had another bitter aftertaste," wrote the Green-Whites on social media. To explain: Hütteldorf's active fan scene was not allowed to enter the stadium on the Hohe Warte. More precisely, flags were not allowed to enter the stadium.
Green-white incomprehension
"'Vienna is different' is the slogan of our home town, Döbling is - at least yesterday - completely different again", the Bundesliga club has no understanding for the action. And provides examples from the past, when flags were still allowed in Vienna's 19th district: "In August and most recently on October 25 at home matches of the hosts First Vienna FC 1894 and on September 25 at our match against Donaufeld, the world in the fan sectors of the beautiful Hohe Warte natural arena looked very different at best."
In any case, the club regrets "the fact that the majority of the usual flags and banners were not allowed to be brought along on Wednesday, making it impossible or at least difficult for so many loyal fans to attend the match".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
