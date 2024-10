Old customs mix with new trends

Stonemasons, florists and bakers are currently very busy. The reason for this is that many people in Burgenland are still cultivating customs for All Saints' Day. The graves in the cemeteries are spruced up. Flowers and wreaths then adorn the final resting places. In All Saints' Day arrangements, for example, fine classics such as chrysanthemums or calluna are turned into something very special. Regional florists and nurseries are available for individual advice.