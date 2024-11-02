Vorteilswelt
Mother Earth 2024

Water is our most valuable asset

Nachrichten
02.11.2024 06:01

Simply turn on the tap at any time and have clear, clean drinking water at your disposal - what we take for granted in Austria is anything but normal for many people. Around one billion people worldwide currently have no access to clean drinking water. 

In Austria, drinking water comes from groundwater - and is not yet as scarce as in other countries around the world. However, careful use of this water treasure is also a good idea here - and is good for your wallet. A few tricks can save a lot of water at home. A water-saving tap can quickly save 70 liters of water per shower, collected rainwater can be used to water plants in the garden and a dripping tap can be repaired quickly.

Tips for saving water

- Pay attention to the electricity and water consumption of your washing machine or dishwasher

- Repair or replace dripping taps

- Only use washing machines and dishwashers when they are full

- Watering the garden: collect rainwater and use it for watering

- Conscious shopping: A lot of water is needed to make clothes, for example

- Don't waste food: A lot of water is needed to produce food

- Showering instead of bathing

- Water-saving fittings: A conventional shower head uses around 15 liters of water per minute. A flow limiter reduces this consumption to around 8 liters.

MOTHER EARTH deals with the current challenges surrounding the topic of water and shows how water use, water pollution and climate change interact - but also how more space for nature can contribute to the solution.

Water changes everything 
This year's MOTHER EARTH focus deals with the current challenges surrounding the topic of water and shows how water use, water pollution and climate change interact - but also how more space for nature can contribute to the solution.

(Bild: Mutter Erde)
(Bild: Mutter Erde)

Donate now
MOTHER EARTH is an initiative of ORF and Austria's leading environmental protection organizations. 
You can find more information and make a donation at www.muttererde.at or directly at the donation account ERSTE BANK, IBAN AT44 2011 1800 8008 8000

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

