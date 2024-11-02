Mother Earth 2024
Water is our most valuable asset
Simply turn on the tap at any time and have clear, clean drinking water at your disposal - what we take for granted in Austria is anything but normal for many people. Around one billion people worldwide currently have no access to clean drinking water.
In Austria, drinking water comes from groundwater - and is not yet as scarce as in other countries around the world. However, careful use of this water treasure is also a good idea here - and is good for your wallet. A few tricks can save a lot of water at home. A water-saving tap can quickly save 70 liters of water per shower, collected rainwater can be used to water plants in the garden and a dripping tap can be repaired quickly.
Tips for saving water
- Pay attention to the electricity and water consumption of your washing machine or dishwasher
- Repair or replace dripping taps
- Only use washing machines and dishwashers when they are full
- Watering the garden: collect rainwater and use it for watering
- Conscious shopping: A lot of water is needed to make clothes, for example
- Don't waste food: A lot of water is needed to produce food
- Showering instead of bathing
- Water-saving fittings: A conventional shower head uses around 15 liters of water per minute. A flow limiter reduces this consumption to around 8 liters.
Water changes everything
This year's MOTHER EARTH focus deals with the current challenges surrounding the topic of water and shows how water use, water pollution and climate change interact - but also how more space for nature can contribute to the solution.
