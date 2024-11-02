Water is our most valuable asset

- Pay attention to the electricity and water consumption of your washing machine or dishwasher

- Repair or replace dripping taps

- Only use washing machines and dishwashers when they are full

- Watering the garden: collect rainwater and use it for watering

- Conscious shopping: A lot of water is needed to make clothes, for example

- Don't waste food: A lot of water is needed to produce food

- Showering instead of bathing

- Water-saving fittings: A conventional shower head uses around 15 liters of water per minute. A flow limiter reduces this consumption to around 8 liters.