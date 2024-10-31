Off the beaten track

This year, each federal state once again entered three candidates into the race - of the nine finalists, the pilgrimage site Maria Taferl in Lower Austria came second and the Giglachseen lakes in Styria also landed on the podium in third place. There were 27 candidates to choose from across Austria, and even those who know Austria inside out will find one or two insider tips for their next trip home. Because not only the winner and the finalists are worth a detour. Here's a quick look at a few other recommended places far away from the crowds.