"9 places - 9 treasures"
Off the beaten track
Austria is rich in hidden gems: Quiet lakes, untouched natural paradises or gems that are often somewhat hidden and far from the tourist routes.
Hidden away in the Gastein Valley is the treasure that was named the most beautiful place of the year in Austria last week. This year, the title went to the Gadauner Gorge and thus to Salzburg for the first time since the cult ORF program "9 Places - 9 Treasures" was launched. The untouched, wild landscape with steep rock faces and a waterfall is located on the Gasteiner Höhenweg and has been one of Salzburg's natural monuments since 1978. The gorge is traversed by illuminated tunnels below the waterfall.
This is the eleventh time that the competition has been held, proving that Austria "seems to be full of unlimited treasures" - as the book accompanying the show so beautifully puts it. Every year, all nine federal states bring the treasures that are often only known regionally to the fore. Hidden natural landscapes as well as cultural monuments that are usually off the beaten track.
INFO
This year's title of Austria's most beautiful place goes to the Gadauner Gorge in Salzburg. The book accompanying the ORF program "9 Places - 9 Treasures" presents all 27 candidates from the federal states that entered the race for the most beautiful place in Austria in 2024. Of natural landscapes and preserved gems. (Kral-Verlag, 28.50 euros)
This year, each federal state once again entered three candidates into the race - of the nine finalists, the pilgrimage site Maria Taferl in Lower Austria came second and the Giglachseen lakes in Styria also landed on the podium in third place. There were 27 candidates to choose from across Austria, and even those who know Austria inside out will find one or two insider tips for their next trip home. Because not only the winner and the finalists are worth a detour. Here's a quick look at a few other recommended places far away from the crowds.
Precise geometry as a place of power
If you hike up to the Penkenjoch in Zillertal, for example, you will find what is probably one of the most extraordinary chapels in this country. On the sunny plateau, it is enthroned on a rocky outcrop in the shape of a garnet. The garnet chapel was built in memory of the "Stoanklauber" - who mined crystal here for over 150 years. A piece of geometry as a place of power - as if fallen from the sky - in the midst of impressive nature.
The castle town of Friesach was the regional winner in Carinthia. In the oldest town in the province, you can wander through winding alleyways in the footsteps of the Middle Ages. But another candidate is also worth a visit, or rather a climb. The Dösener See lake in the Dösental valley in the Hohe Tauern National Park is one of the least hiked Mallnitz valleys. The view from the hidden mountain lake to the surrounding peaks makes every alpine heart beat faster.
Mystical tranquillity in the high moor
The largest mountain pine moor in Austria is both peaceful and mystical. The Tannermoor in Upper Austria, formed after the last ice age around 12,000 years ago, exudes an almost magical atmosphere. Surrounded by a spruce forest, a primeval landscape unfolds in the mist-covered moor, which acts as a retreat for rare plant and animal species and fascinates with its unique tranquillity. Two hiking trails lead through this European nature reserve - a place where you feel connected to the wildness and beauty of nature.
Alongside Maria Taferl and the Langau mining lake in Lower Austria, the heart of the Vienna Woods Biosphere Reserve was up for grabs: the Anninger with its four peaks. Still a "wild mountain" at the beginning of the 19th century, today it is a popular excursion destination with marked trails, rest areas and buildings such as the Wilhelmswarte and Jubiläumswarte.
Have you ever heard of the Stoober Biri? There you will find one of the largest contiguous orchard areas in Burgenland, covering 110 hectares, with around 250 different varieties of fruit, which are particularly fragrant in spring when they are in bloom.
In addition to the Cemetery of the Nameless and Stammersdorfer Kellergasse, the federal capital also nominated the State Opera. One of the most important opera houses in the world cannot be considered a little-known place. But the aim is to invite visitors to take a look behind the stage. Guided tours of the opera house on the Ringstrasse offer both tourists and locals new discoveries that remain hidden from the evening opera-goers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.