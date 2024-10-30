Cruise
(M)a ship will come
Cruises are still in vogue. The reason for this is not only the high level of comfort that a cruise offers, but also the opportunity to experience several destinations in a relatively short space of time.
Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Khasab, Muscat and Doha - five oriental ports that Mein Schiff 2 will call at over the next seven days. The ship, which joined the TUI fleet in 2019, has just come fresh from the shipyard, where it has been brought up to date, and not just cosmetically. As she lies there in Port Rashid, the old port of Dubai, the "Mein Schiff 2" looks quite impressive. And this impression is confirmed when we go on board.
Twelve restaurants and bistros, seventeen bars and lounges, a large spa and fitness area with sauna, sports hall and jogging track, a casino, several stores, a gallery, a tattoo studio, the theater, two pools and a reception manned around the clock as well as over a thousand crew members ensure that every one of the 2894 passengers feels comfortable and never gets bored.
The cabins - from windowless inside cabins to outside, balcony and family cabins to the spacious suites with their own sun terrace - extend over several decks. These have names such as "Seagull", "Breeze", "Crab" or "Horizon", making it easier to find your way around on board. After settling into the cabin and completing the mandatory safety briefing, there is still enough time to take a closer look at Dubai. Only six hours of flight time with Emirates separate Vienna and the emirate on the Persian Gulf.
The skyline of skyscrapers is dominated by the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at 830 meters. In front of it is the Dubai Fountain, whose water jets and lights are choreographed to music at 6 pm. The unique Dubai Mall is not only lined with luxury stores, the huge aquarium is also one of the city's main attractions. It would be possible to wait a while longer, but the "Mein Schiff 2" doesn't wait. We get goosebumps as we cast off punctually at 10 pm to the sounds of "Große Freiheit" and the lights of the city slowly disappear on the horizon.
Culture and tradition
In the early afternoon of the following day, we meet tour guide Farouk at the Abu Dhabi port terminal. The capital of the United Arab Emirates is located on an island off the mainland. The numerous beach restaurants, cafés and beach parks along the 7-kilometer-long Corniche are the meeting point for locals and tourists alike. However, there is no time for a stroll. Farouk accompanies us to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, whose three enormous white domes can be seen from afar.
Minarets and 1092 white columns decorated with flowers and inlays give structure to the largest mosque in the country. It was dedicated to the first president, Sheikh Zayed, who died in 2004. There is room for 50,000 people in the huge prayer room, which is adorned with a 15-metre-high chandelier made of Swarovski crystals.
The Louvre, designed by Parisian star architect Jean Nouvel and a fixed point on every sightseeing tour since 2017, is our next destination. 55 individual buildings, connected by courtyards, corridors and water basins, house paintings and objects from different eras and cultures. An open, silver-colored dome made of steel and aluminum bands floats seemingly weightlessly above.
The next day: We have now reached the north of Oman. Mein Schiff 2 anchors off Khasab, which lies on the Musandam Peninsula. There is no harbor here where the ocean liner could dock. We leave the ship by tender boat to board a dhow, a traditional wooden boat. Steep cliffs that drop vertically to the sea and fjords that carve deep into the coast have earned the region the nickname "Norway of the Middle East".
And indeed, Musandam does not need to shy away from comparison. Because it is breathtakingly beautiful. Dolphins frolic in the fjords. The animals swim alongside the boat, as if showing us the way to the best spots. When we finally anchor in a secluded bay to snorkel, they have long since moved on.
Shopping in the Muscat souk
We remain in Oman and dock in the capital Muscat the next morning. Unlike in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, you won't find any skyscrapers soaring high into the sky here. A ten-minute walk takes us to the souk in Mutrah, which seems particularly crowded on days when cruise ships are in town. You can buy everything your heart desires, and bargaining is a must. So we plunge into the hustle and bustle, only to return to the ship hours later packed full of souvenirs.
One day at sea separates us from Doha, the last stop on our journey. Captain Hilko Tjard Mahler takes advantage of this and invites all passengers to a nautical and technical question and answer session. He talks wittily about his ship, which is one of the most modern in the TUI fleet. TUI is committed to environmental friendliness by using the latest technologies. For example, the "Mein Schiff 2" has catalytic converters for the main and auxiliary engines. This reduces nitrogen oxide emissions, particularly in coastal and port regions. A dedicated environmental officer ensures that the environmental standards and company guidelines are implemented.
Finally, we have reached Qatar. The capital Doha stretches along the bay of the same name. Numerous parks and the Corniche promenade surround the modern city center on the waterfront. We disembark once again to immerse ourselves in the Arabian way of life. And where better to do this than in the Souk Wagif, Doha's traditional market. This is the place to taste, haggle and buy. The best opportunity to quickly pick up the last few souvenirs. Because the next morning we are back in Dubai and have to disembark. What a shame, really.
Eva Bukovec
