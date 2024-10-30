(M)a ship will come

The skyline of skyscrapers is dominated by the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world at 830 meters. In front of it is the Dubai Fountain, whose water jets and lights are choreographed to music at 6 pm. The unique Dubai Mall is not only lined with luxury stores, the huge aquarium is also one of the city's main attractions. It would be possible to wait a while longer, but the "Mein Schiff 2" doesn't wait. We get goosebumps as we cast off punctually at 10 pm to the sounds of "Große Freiheit" and the lights of the city slowly disappear on the horizon.