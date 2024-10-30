"Do not become a minister"
Peschorn: Criticism of Signa proceedings and job rejection
Wolfang Peschorn, President of the Financial Procurator's Office and thus de facto lawyer of the Republic, once again voiced his criticism of the proceedings surrounding René Benko's ailing Signa construct on "ZiB 2" on Tuesday evening. However, Peschorn gave a clear no to a job as Minister of Justice.
After the collapse of the turquoise-blue coalition in summer 2019, Wolfgang Peschorn served as Minister of the Interior in the civil servant government under Brigitte Bierlein. However, the "Lawyer of the Republic" vehemently denies that he could now return to ministerial honors: "I don't want to be Minister of Justice." The fact that he wants the job is "far-fetched".
"Many people no longer understand that"
The President of the Financial Procurator's Office repeated just as vehemently to presenter Armin Wolf on Thursday what he had already criticized several times to the "Krone": the lack of scrutiny of the Signa construct. The biggest bankruptcy of the Second Republic has been a matter for the judiciary not just since the day before yesterday, but so far the results have been limited.
Peschorn also mentioned this to the "Krone" newspaper: "Many people no longer understand this, who adhere to the legal rules and can expect that dubious transactions will be clarified in the appropriate procedures and that those responsible will be held accountable."
"Danger of a parallel world, a signa two"
"What is Mr. Benko doing and where have the assets gone?" is the central question, said Peschorn on ORF. If this is not known, there is "the danger that a parallel world will be created, perhaps a Signa zwei". He expressed concern that "assets that currently exist in the Signa conglomerate" might be transferred to a new "construction" - docked onto existing foundations, for example. "These are dangers, and they should be countered," he stated.
It is also important not to see the whole thing as "one allotment next to another", said Peschorn, "but as a large house with 30 rooms, and you have to look inside them everywhere". And once again, he questioned whether the current debtor-in-possession restructuring process was suitable for this task.
Trustee in bankruptcy: "No flaw in the system"
As expected, Signa's administrator Andreas Grabenweger denied Peschorn's statements to the APA on Wednesday regarding a lack of insight into Benko's actions and assets: "Of course I am in the picture," he said. It is known where Benko lives and works. He has "a regular income. The portion that is exempt from seizure is transferred to a bankruptcy account."
The fact that Benko continues to live in his villa in the Innsbruck district of Igls, for example, has to do with the fact that Benko only has to disclose "what he earns" and not "what he receives from third parties" - such as family members. "That sounds unfair and is difficult to understand. But if someone thinks they have to support their insolvent relative, then they are free to do so," said Grabenweger. This is also "not a system error", because otherwise a "restriction of the interests of third parties" would occur. In "normal circumstances", this also makes perfect sense.
However, secretly working on a "signa two", as feared by Peschorn, is "quite possible", the liquidator conceded, adding: "But he must not do it with his own assets." It is questionable, however, whether anyone will leave the record-breaking bankrupt that much money again ...
