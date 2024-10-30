Peschorn: Criticism of Signa proceedings and job rejection

The fact that Benko continues to live in his villa in the Innsbruck district of Igls, for example, has to do with the fact that Benko only has to disclose "what he earns" and not "what he receives from third parties" - such as family members. "That sounds unfair and is difficult to understand. But if someone thinks they have to support their insolvent relative, then they are free to do so," said Grabenweger. This is also "not a system error", because otherwise a "restriction of the interests of third parties" would occur. In "normal circumstances", this also makes perfect sense.