Illegal construction work
Ten-storey hotel collapses in Argentina
A ten-storey hotel building has collapsed in Argentina - the tragedy cost the life of at least one person. Construction work was being carried out in the building - but allegedly the city had not issued a permit.
The tragedy occurred early on Tuesday morning near the coastal town of Villa Gesell in the province of Buenos Aires. Up to nine people are said to have been in the Dubrovinik Hotel at the time of the accident, including construction workers.
80-year-old died in the rubble
Rescue workers tried to find other victims under the rubble and free them. An elderly woman was rescued alive from the rubble, but all help came too late for an 80-year-old man, as the local newspaper "Pagina 12" reported.
This article shows, among other things, what the hotel looked like before the collapse:
Neighboring building also at risk of collapse
According to the provincial security minister, Javier Alonso, there were no hotel guests in the building at the time of the accident. Workers were living in another part of the building, which dates back to 1986. The mayor of the city, Gustavo Barrera, warned that the adjacent building was also in danger of collapsing.
The authorities imposed a construction freeze back in August after unauthorized construction work was discovered in the building. Four people were arrested and the public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
