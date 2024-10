In-ears with a claw: Sony Linkbuds Fit on the test bench

Sony's new Linkbuds Fit are extremely lightweight in-ears and weigh just 4.9 grams each. The built-in audio drivers are the same as those in Sony's premium in-ears with the bulky name WF-1000XM5, so there's a lot to look forward to in terms of sound. When playing sports, the silicone claw on the earbuds, which unlike their sister model Linkbuds Open seal well in the ear, ensures a secure fit and prevents them from falling out too easily. In terms of wearing comfort, the new earplugs really impressed in the test. But they have another problem.