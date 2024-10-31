How migraines are treated today

New drugs for pain therapy

In addition to acetyl acid, ibuprofen and paracetamol, so-called triptans are also available for the acute treatment of migraines. For migraines with aura, these should only be taken after the aura has subsided. Lasmiditan has been approved in Austria since August 2022. It belongs to the Ditane substance group and is particularly suitable for patients who have a high cardiovascular risk, as Lasmiditan does not constrict the blood vessels, unlike triptans, for example. However, patients must pay for this medication themselves.