TikTok founder Yiming is China’s richest man for the first time

Fewer super-rich

According to "Hurun", the number of super-rich people in China fell by a total of 142 last year. According to the report, there were still 753 people in the People's Republic with assets of at least one billion US dollars. Since the peak of 1185 in 2021, China has lost 432 or just over a third of its billionaires. The reasons cited were the country's economic difficulties and the weak performance of the stock markets.