Powerflo: All-star band with friends of noise
Four friends from established hard noise bands of different sub-couleurs come together to give free rein to their still youthful vigor with a joint project. This is what happened with Powerflo, who are currently releasing their second album "Gorilla Warfare". A conversation about friendship, politics and role models.
So-called all-star bands don't usually have the best reputation, but they can certainly cause a stir if the handmade music is heartfelt and authentic. Under the name Powerflo, various greats from the heavier music scene in Los Angeles have been making music together since 2016. The origins of the project go way back to the 90s and can be traced back to Sen Dog (Cypress Hill) and Billy Graziadei (Biohazard). Downset. guitarist Roy Lozano and Fear Factory's bassist Christian Olde Wolbers complete the basic quartet. Early on, one made guest appearances with the other, and they always stayed in contact with each other through festivals and tours. When Lozano played a few demos for Sen Dog on their way to the airport together in 2015, the project was finally launched. The name comes from Lozano and refers to Sen Dog's vocals.
Test passed
Friendship and fun together notwithstanding - in the end, it's the music that counts. The debut album "Powerflo", released in 2017, was a hit in scene circles and had exactly the mix of styles for which the individual members of the band are known and loved. "The album was the ultimate test," says Wolbers in the Krone interview, "when we realized that people were accepting the music and the concerts, we knew that the chapter wouldn't end there. We've been friends for almost 30 years, almost like brothers. Of course, that makes working together even more fun." Powerflo also gave their Austrian premiere in 2018 with an acclaimed performance at Nova Rock. The fact that there has been no return since then is not least due to the strict timetables of the two luminous figures. Sen Dog is still doing very well globally with Cypress Hill, while Graziadei's hardcore legends Biohazard are celebrating their third live spring in several years, even without a new album.
"Of course, Sen has the hottest iron in the fire with Cypress Hill," laughs the always neatly blond Graziadei, "hopefully he won't throw in the towel at some point and stay with us for longer." The brand new album "Gorilla Warfare", which hit the popular streaming platforms just in time for All Saints' Day, proves that there is no great danger of this happening. A wait of almost seven years between two albums is actually a career break. But not when everyone involved is already working meticulously on their careers and Powerflo is treated purely as a "feel-good project". "But we treat the band with joy and give it the same value as everyone else," Sen Dog objects, "as soon as you put your face on a stage and enhance a song with your voice, the whole thing should be serious."
Time for crossover nostalgia
For Graziadei, Powerflo is a step back in a positive sense. "By now we all know the big stages, but we've also worked for them. Each of us came from nothing." With the crossover of hard metal guitars, Sen Dog's rap vocals, the punk attitude and hardcore breakdowns, they conjure up the glorious 90s. "We're also here to show everyone that this style is still alive and not lost," explains Sen Dog, "each of us has dabbled in different areas of our careers, but the fusion of this sound is as strong as ever." For Graziadei, the band is everything but work. "We are creative and have fun. There is no premeditation and no plan, everything happens naturally. An album is nothing more than a recipe. If the right ingredients are there, then it's up to you to conjure something up from them."
The new album welcomes body count guitar legend Ernie C and songs like "Drinkin' Beer And Gettin' Loud" or "Fuck Em All" prove that the band is not always on the socio-political side when it comes to content. "Politics has nothing to do with the band," emphasizes Sen Dog, "I'd rather talk about things that the average guy can identify with. None of us want to be rock superstars, we want to help other people as much as we can with the music. If you have 500 million dollars in your bank account, you'll probably read our lyrics differently than if you only have 100 dollars at your disposal." Graziadei has a similar view to his colleague. "An artist is more of a realist and truth teller than a politician. You can count politicians who are really honest and open on one hand."
Elixir of life: music
As he gets older, the guitarist also feels an increasing responsibility to radiate positivity. "If an article about you ends up on a front page, that's good for the ego and nice if you want to show your wife or parents, but if someone comes up to you after a show and tells you that a line of text has changed their life, you've achieved exactly what you're there for as a musician. It touches the soul and you will remember it forever. Music is as important for people's well-being as food. Whether it's classical, pop, rock or something else." With "Gorilla Warfare", Powerflo are opening the next chapter in their entertaining career. Tour dates for 2025 have not yet been announced - so you can still hold out some hope for an Austrian date.
