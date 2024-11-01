Powerflo: All-star band with friends of noise

Time for crossover nostalgia

For Graziadei, Powerflo is a step back in a positive sense. "By now we all know the big stages, but we've also worked for them. Each of us came from nothing." With the crossover of hard metal guitars, Sen Dog's rap vocals, the punk attitude and hardcore breakdowns, they conjure up the glorious 90s. "We're also here to show everyone that this style is still alive and not lost," explains Sen Dog, "each of us has dabbled in different areas of our careers, but the fusion of this sound is as strong as ever." For Graziadei, the band is everything but work. "We are creative and have fun. There is no premeditation and no plan, everything happens naturally. An album is nothing more than a recipe. If the right ingredients are there, then it's up to you to conjure something up from them."