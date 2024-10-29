Women as a direct hit for “King” soccer

In a hotel with Totti?

Maria Luisa Jacobelli, Italian journalist and presenter, is also making headlines. She was a single seductress on "Temptation Island" and was last seen entering a hotel with Francesco Totti and leaving just under an hour later. "Two plus two is always four, if there are photos, it's obvious," says Jacobelli, who also claims to have had a relationship with Kylian Mbappé: "It lasted a few months. We were two young people, then had other priorities in life."