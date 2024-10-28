Hunter (56) in Upper Austria ran amok: the search continues

"If Roli doesn't want him to be found, he won't"

During the day, the fog lifted and, in addition to hundreds of police officers - who also arrived in armored vehicles - two helicopter crews were also on the lookout for the suspect and his grey VW Caddy (license plate RO 231 EL). "If Roli doesn't want to be found, then he won't be," say acquaintances, because the wanted man had already been on several hunting grounds in the Rohrbach district and knows the forests and Danube gorges like no other. "Either he's already dead somewhere or he's still up to something," people in Altenfelden and Kirchdorf feared a drama like the one in Stiwoll (Styria), where Friedrich Felzmann (52) shot two neighbors seven years ago and has since disappeared - the fear remained that he would reappear and strike again.