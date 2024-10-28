Two men murdered
Hunter (56) in Upper Austria ran amok: the search continues
After the killing spree in Upper Austria, there is still no trace of Roland Drexler (56), an urgent suspect. The man from Mühlviertel is said to have chased the mayor (64) of Kirchberg ob der Donau on his way to a massage and then shot him dead. A former police officer and hunting guide was killed a short time later in his house. A large contingent is still searching for the 56-year-old, who is classified as heavily armed and dangerous.
The most important facts at a glance:
- A long-standing dispute between hunters ended in a bloodbath on Monday morning in Upper Austria - two huntsmen he hated were executed by a 56-year-old man from Mühlviertel.
- The police continued to search for the suspect during the night with a large contingent; he is considered armed and dangerous.
The police warned people not to contact him themselves, but to call the emergency number 133.
- The first victim is the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, Franz Hofer. He had been head of the village since 2008 and the community is in deep mourning.
Here you can find the latest developments in the live ticker:
Executed on the way to the massage
High fog still lay over the municipality of Altenfelden when the insane act claimed its first victim at around 8.30 a.m. on Monday: local resident Roland Drexler (56) is said to have chased the mayor of Kirchberg ob der Donau, Franz Hofer, to a massage institute next to the Rohrbacher Bundesstraße. The victim probably recognized the danger and ran into a meadow. Hofer made it about 100 meters, then the head of the village collapsed, fatally shot.
A woman had heard a shot and called the emergency services. But that wasn't the end of the madness - a short time later, shots rang out in Arnreit, three kilometers away, and Josef H. (64), a retired police officer and popular traffic educator, collapsed dead. Both victims had one thing in common: they were hunting guides.
Dispute among hunters escalated
"He has a death list" - this rumor quickly made the rounds, because the police immediately knew who to look for: Roland Drexler. And he was hunting hunters. Because the background to the rampage were long-standing arguments between the 56-year-old father of three, electrical engineer and passionate huntsman and other hunters. It was about "hunting misconduct", questionable handling of dogs - which he also bred for a while - and whether Drexler would ever get a hunting lease again.
While the police deployed to the Mühlviertel for the largest operation ever, the hunters alerted each other by text message and on social media: "Anyone who had problems with Roland Drexler, please be very careful and report it to the police immediately!" Because the wanted gunman had "problems with pretty much all hunters in the area", as people in the region reported.
As there were also mutual reports during the long-standing dispute and the responsible authority is the district governor's office, Cobra units also took up position in front of the Rohrbach BH. The district governor and the staff retreated to the second floor. Numerous potential victims from the hunting community, including the district master hunter, were given personal protection, as was the family of the murdered mayor. The ex-wife of the murder suspect, who had moved to the neighboring village, was also considered a possible target - Roland Drexler had a grudge against her because she had sold the house after the divorce.
"If Roli doesn't want him to be found, he won't"
During the day, the fog lifted and, in addition to hundreds of police officers - who also arrived in armored vehicles - two helicopter crews were also on the lookout for the suspect and his grey VW Caddy (license plate RO 231 EL). "If Roli doesn't want to be found, then he won't be," say acquaintances, because the wanted man had already been on several hunting grounds in the Rohrbach district and knows the forests and Danube gorges like no other. "Either he's already dead somewhere or he's still up to something," people in Altenfelden and Kirchdorf feared a drama like the one in Stiwoll (Styria), where Friedrich Felzmann (52) shot two neighbors seven years ago and has since disappeared - the fear remained that he would reappear and strike again.
