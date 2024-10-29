Props from Manker’s “Alma” almost a gift

And there are plenty of them. Südbahnhotel boss Christian Zeller has bought several large containers at auction. Material that officially belonged to Manker himself, but which he did not collect on the contractually agreed date. He did not place a bid at the forced auction in August either, so Zeller won the bid for 8,000 euros. The total estimated value of the antiques is around 16,000 euros. They include candlesticks, cabinets, old typewriters - such as an Underwood - or an AEG vacuum cleaner, trophies, signs, candlesticks, old suitcases and costumes. All proceeds go to the "#we_do" association. This is a contact point for abuse of power, discrimination and harassment in the film industry. The dates are November 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 from 10 am to 4 pm, at Spitz 10 in Neunkirchen.