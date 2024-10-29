Vorteilswelt
Bargain hunt

Props from Manker’s “Alma” almost a gift

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 06:00

The props from "Alma - A Show Biz ans Ende" and "Die letzten Tage der Menschheit" are still slumbering in containers in a warehouse in Neunkirchen. In November, the items can be collected for a free donation - in aid of the "#we_do!" campaign, which supports victims of abuse in the theater world. 

Paulus Manker has personally collected many rarities over the years in order to create an authentic atmosphere for his performances at the Südbahnhotel am Semmering. Only in this way was it possible to perform grandiose works such as "Alma - A Show Biz ans Ende" or "Die letzten Tage der Menschheit" almost true to the original. Now the props are being given away for a free donation. There is a chance to get hold of a perhaps even valuable bargain with a touch of theater history.

And there are plenty of them. Südbahnhotel boss Christian Zeller has bought several large containers at auction. Material that officially belonged to Manker himself, but which he did not collect on the contractually agreed date. He did not place a bid at the forced auction in August either, so Zeller won the bid for 8,000 euros. The total estimated value of the antiques is around 16,000 euros. They include candlesticks, cabinets, old typewriters - such as an Underwood - or an AEG vacuum cleaner, trophies, signs, candlesticks, old suitcases and costumes. All proceeds go to the "#we_do" association. This is a contact point for abuse of power, discrimination and harassment in the film industry. The dates are November 8, 9, 10, 15, 16 and 17 from 10 am to 4 pm, at Spitz 10 in Neunkirchen.

A side note: on November 8, Alma actress Anna Werner Friedmann will be there in person to support the campaign for "#we_do". Because she was also a victim of Manker's power games last year. She is not worried that anything will be left over. "Numerous fans have already announced their attendance," says Südbahnhotel press spokesman Phillip Reich.

Wooden armchairs ... (Bild: ZVG Südbahnhotel)
Wooden armchairs ...
Trunks from the past ... (Bild: ZVG Südbahnhotel)
Trunks from the past ...
Candlesticks, candlesticks ... (Bild: ZVG Südbahnhotel)
Candlesticks, candlesticks ...
... and with a bit of luck you might even be able to get hold of an original Underwood typewriter. (Bild: ZVG Südbahnhotel)
... and with a bit of luck you might even be able to get hold of an original Underwood typewriter.
There is even an old piano in the Südbahnhotel's collection. (Bild: ZVG Südbahnhotel)
There is even an old piano in the Südbahnhotel's collection.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Doris Seebacher
