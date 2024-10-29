Vorteilswelt
War of the roses over daughters

Harsh accusations against father: mother loses children

Nachrichten
29.10.2024 06:00

A great deal of excitement in the district of Tulln. A respected mother was deprived of her daughters because she accused the father of sexual abuse. The children had always presented an impeccable appearance, according to local residents. However, the Supreme Court ruled otherwise because the false victim role is detrimental to the children's development.

The woman's home community is shaking its head, because her children always made a "well-groomed and well-protected impression". And although the youth welfare office also found no danger, three of her four daughters - the eldest comes from a different father - have now been taken away from the mother, who is well respected in the region, and sole custody has been transferred to her ex-partner.

Dispute over contact and custody since 2022
The couple had been arguing about custody and contact rights since the separation in 2022. Accusations soon emerged against the father that he had been sexually abusive, which also meant that he only saw the children unaccompanied nine times. Andreas Riemer, the district governor, explains that the office investigated the allegations - but they proved to be unfounded.

No endangerment report from the kindergarten
A teacher who looked after the girls could not be reached by the "Krone". The state office responsible cites data protection, but according to unofficial sources, there is said to have been no risk report from the kindergarten, which Riemer also confirms.

Many people in the region who know the family can't believe that the mother is rarely allowed to see her children and is only allowed to see them with her. There is talk of a miscarriage of justice and scandalous expert reports.

Court: False allegation jeopardizes child's welfare
Until the Supreme Court confirmed the removal of the children, two psychologists declared that the mother's allegations of abuse endangered the child's welfare. The building of self-esteem, the development of identity and the girl's confidence in engaging with others would be deeply shaken over time by the false victimization. The mother reacted desperately when asked by Krone. She hopes that the situation will improve soon.

René Denk
