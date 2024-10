New offer: seminar for personal funeral planning

The death of a loved one is undeniably a drastic experience. However, it is often accompanied not only by grief, but also by a great deal of stress. Bernhard Pletz knows that planning a funeral often leads to discord. As a deacon and grief counselor, he has found a special approach to this problem: On November 6, he will be holding a seminar entitled "My funeral" at the seminary of the Graz-Seckau diocese.