Expert: ViniJR won’t win and won’t come either

The list is said to have been leaked. Several international media outlets reported on Monday afternoon that they had the results of the Ballon d'Or vote. The big winner: Vinicius Junior. A few hours later, the next result is said to have been "leaked". Several international media reported on Monday afternoon that they had the results of the "Ballon d'Or" vote. The big winner: Vinicius Junior. A few hours later, the next result was leaked to the public. With a different winner: Rodri from Manchester City. The confusion is perfect. This is exactly what transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stumbled into. And in turn "revealed" even more than the result: Vinicius will not even turn up at the gala in Paris this evening to collect the trophy for the runner-up. In fact, not a single representative of Real Madrid will be present. The sting is obviously there.