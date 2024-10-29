Local politician found hate message on letterbox

"This is of course extremely unpleasant. Not only for me, but above all for my wife and three children," explains Sebastian Schirl-Winkelmaier. His eldest son (18) - at home alone at the time on Sunday morning - had found the two messages on the house in Gramatneusiedl, district of Bruck an der Leitha, which an unknown person had stuck to the post box with adhesive tape and to the billboard opposite the house with paste. On it, he wished the eco-politician no good. The notorious Alcatraz prison is the "right place" for the 46-year-old (see photos).