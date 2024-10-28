Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Crown Crime

Thrills guaranteed in the new season

Nachrichten
28.10.2024 12:10

The successful "Krone Verbrechen" podcast is entering the next round and once again guarantees gripping insights into the dark side of crime. With real cases from Austria and around the world, the podcast shows you the abysses of human destinies and criminal machinations.

0 Kommentare

Whether spectacular murder cases, sophisticated frauds or mysterious missing persons cases - the stories in the "Krone Verbrechen" podcast show that reality is often more shocking than any fiction.

Bloody deed in Kitzbühel
The first episode of the new season is about a particularly harrowing case: a young woman disappears without a trace and the investigation comes to nothing. It is not until 18 years later that disturbing details come to light that bring about a shocking turn in the investigation. What really happened and why did it take so long for the case to be solved? You can find out these and other explosive details in the latest episode, which you can listen to HERE

Listen in now
The new season offers a new episode every two weeks - until January 16, you can look forward to nerve-wracking cases that provide deep insights into the world of crime. With in-depth research and exciting background information, you will learn more about the background to real crimes that have moved Austria and the world. Whether on the go or in the comfort of your own home - the "Krone Verbrechen" podcast is the perfect format for all fans of true crime. All previous episodes and the latest episodes are available HERE

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf