Crown Crime
Thrills guaranteed in the new season
The successful "Krone Verbrechen" podcast is entering the next round and once again guarantees gripping insights into the dark side of crime. With real cases from Austria and around the world, the podcast shows you the abysses of human destinies and criminal machinations.
Whether spectacular murder cases, sophisticated frauds or mysterious missing persons cases - the stories in the "Krone Verbrechen" podcast show that reality is often more shocking than any fiction.
Bloody deed in Kitzbühel
The first episode of the new season is about a particularly harrowing case: a young woman disappears without a trace and the investigation comes to nothing. It is not until 18 years later that disturbing details come to light that bring about a shocking turn in the investigation. What really happened and why did it take so long for the case to be solved? You can find out these and other explosive details in the latest episode, which you can listen to HERE.
Listen in now
The new season offers a new episode every two weeks - until January 16, you can look forward to nerve-wracking cases that provide deep insights into the world of crime. With in-depth research and exciting background information, you will learn more about the background to real crimes that have moved Austria and the world. Whether on the go or in the comfort of your own home - the "Krone Verbrechen" podcast is the perfect format for all fans of true crime. All previous episodes and the latest episodes are available HERE.
