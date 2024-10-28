North Korea supplied Moscow with weapons worth billions

On Thursday, Ukrainian military intelligence stated that North Korean units had already been observed in the Russian region of Kursk, which is partially controlled by Ukrainian troops. Around 12,000 soldiers, including 500 officers and three generals, are in Russia and are being trained at five military bases. According to the USA, it has evidence that North Korean soldiers are in Russia. South Korean MPs had stated that, according to their information, North Korea had initially sent around 3,000 soldiers to Russia for a mission against Ukraine and wanted to increase the number.