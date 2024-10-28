Austria soar
Prelec: “Hopefully the button has opened”
Austria shot up to third place with a 3-0 win against WSG Tirol and their third victory in a row. Striker and returnee celebrated a premiere.
"I was a bit sad that I scored against them of all teams. But that's soccer. As a striker you're only measured by goals, a lot of pressure has fallen off my shoulders. Hopefully I've got the hang of it now," said Nik Prelec, visibly relieved.
The Slovenian had to wait a long time for his first league goal in an Austria shirt - it came at the eleventh attempt against former club WSG Tirol, with the Cagliari loanee scoring with his head to make it 1:0. "He never lost his positive energy and is mentally very strong. It was only a matter of time before he got his reward," said a delighted coach Stephan Helm.
"Team more and more stable"
who, despite a weak first half, ended up celebrating a 3-0 win with Violett, securing their third victory in a row and climbing to third place. With 18 points from eleven games, the last time the Violets got off to a better start in the league was in 2016/17 (19). "We changed two or three things after the break and we did very well. We were able to take even more control. Stability was a huge issue before the season. You can't assume that everything will be fine after the first round - we've worked a lot on that in recent weeks. The team is looking more and more stable!"
Tin Plavotic, who replaced the suspended Lucas Galvao and was allowed to defend in the league again after two months, also scored for the first time with the volley to make it 2:0. Helm: "He performed immediately. It's the art of putting the club's goals above your ego. That's the only way we can be successful together."
Horn await in the cup round of 16 on Wednesday. "The players are hungry and have invested a lot in the positive momentum," says the coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
