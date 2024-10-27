Hike hellishly far in the beautiful Höllental valley

Almost all year round, the wild and romantic water pipeline trail, nestled between the Rax and Schneeberg mountains, is a popular excursion destination for hikers, walkers and dog walkers. Especially in summer, as the turquoise-green, crystal-clear waters of the Schwarza are also ideal for wild swimming in many places. The start is at the valley station of the Rax cable car. The end - unfortunately - is in Kaiserbrunn. But fortunately not for long. Because the ground-breaking ceremony for the extension has now taken place. In two years at the latest, you will be able to hike 8.5 kilometers further to the former Gasthaus Singerin.