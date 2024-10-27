Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Expansion of the hiking trail

Hike hellishly far in the beautiful Höllental valley

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 21:02

The popular hiking trail along the Schwarza is four kilometers long, starting at the Raxseilbahn valley station. Now the ground has been broken for an extension of over eight kilometers. A route that until now had to be covered on the busy Höllentalbundesstraße. 

0 Kommentare

Almost all year round, the wild and romantic water pipeline trail, nestled between the Rax and Schneeberg mountains, is a popular excursion destination for hikers, walkers and dog walkers. Especially in summer, as the turquoise-green, crystal-clear waters of the Schwarza are also ideal for wild swimming in many places. The start is at the valley station of the Rax cable car. The end - unfortunately - is in Kaiserbrunn. But fortunately not for long. Because the ground-breaking ceremony for the extension has now taken place. In two years at the latest, you will be able to hike 8.5 kilometers further to the former Gasthaus Singerin.

At the moment, the idyllic hiking trail is only four kilometers to Kaiserbrunn. (Bild: Doris Seebacher )
At the moment, the idyllic hiking trail is only four kilometers to Kaiserbrunn.
(Bild: Doris Seebacher )
The hiking trail is particularly popular in summer, as beautiful bays invite you to swim in the wild. (Bild: Doris Seebacher )
The hiking trail is particularly popular in summer, as beautiful bays invite you to swim in the wild.
(Bild: Doris Seebacher )


Hiking further is not entirely safe at the moment

There were always critical voices because the path from Kaiserbrunn to the popular Weichtalhaus was only accessible via the main road 27, which was particularly popular with motorcyclists. School classes were recommended to take the bus for this distance. Many pilgrims and hikers also had to continue their journey from Kaiserbrunn via the narrow, often confusing road in order to reach their further destinations.

The total costs for the extension amounted to around EUR 800,000. 60 percent of this was funded by ecoplus, 15 percent by the City of Vienna and the rest was raised by numerous private individuals, tourism businesses and companies from the region. During the ground-breaking ceremony, they were presented with a specially created Höllental hiking pin as a big thank you. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf