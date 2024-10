Crashed into a street lamp with a blood alcohol level of 1.4

When the police arrived at the scene of the accident and carried out a breathalyzer test on the 47-year-old, it was clear that he would have to surrender his driver's license. He was not the only one to drive a car under the influence of alcohol at the weekend: In Scheffau, a driver (42) had around one per mille in his blood. In Abtenau, it was a local man (64) who got behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of 1.1. And in Adnet, a motorcyclist (19) crashed. The 19-year-old was not wearing a helmet and also had an alcohol content of 0.9 per mille. The driving licenses of all the drivers mentioned were revoked. They will also face charges.