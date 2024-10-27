Psychological problems due to cosmetic botch-up

The fact that beauty must suffer applies to both the plaintiff and the defendant in this court case. On the one hand, because the beautician in question is convinced that she applied the permanent make-up to the customer's eyebrows to the best of her knowledge and belief and made corrections in further treatments. On the other hand, the plaintiff (33) says that she still finds herself unattractive even after repeated corrections and even claims to have lost her job as a waitress due to the resulting psychological problems.