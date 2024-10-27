Vorteilswelt
Podium in Sölden

This is why the ÖSV’s successful coach likes to play the clown

Nachrichten
27.10.2024 07:15

Julia Scheib's third place in Sölden should only be the beginning for the ÖSV giant slalom team. "She skied freely and showed what she can do - and we can do a lot more," said the new group coach Christian Perner, who says he likes to play the clown.

He is one of the reasons why Scheib has already turned the corner and why her colleagues should also succeed in achieving a turnaround. "You're going to have a lot of fun with us," assured Perner.

Christian Perner with Julia Scheib (Bild: GEPA)
Christian Perner with Julia Scheib
(Bild: GEPA)

The Styrian has only been on board since last spring. "I was always convinced they could all ski. We just have to pull the right levers, then we'll get a lot further," said the experienced coach, who previously coached the young men in the European Cup. "Everyone laughed because I said I was going to the ladies. I said: He who laughs last, laughs best!"

Laughter is a facet that clearly plays a bigger role under Perner than it did recently. "Christian has certainly brought a good momentum to the team. Away from skiing, he has a laugh," said Scheib. "It's fun to work with him." Perner himself said that he likes to play the clown if it helps the atmosphere.

Christian Perner (Bild: GEPA)
Christian Perner
(Bild: GEPA)

Lean spell finally over
The last time Austria triumphed in a women's giant slalom was on March 7, 2016 with Eva-Maria Brem. Nobody knows when it will happen again - but the hope that it could be soon has grown noticeably since Saturday. And that's because another dry spell was overcome with this date: In Sölden, Scheib redeemed the Austrians with the first World Cup podium in the giant slalom since a third place for Katharina Liensberger in Lienz in 2019.

Roland Assinger (Bild: ServusTV / Johannes Jank)
Roland Assinger
(Bild: ServusTV / Johannes Jank)

"Of course, the others also played a part, you can't forget that. But the fact is that this discussion about the podium-less time is now over. It's a great start, but now we just have to keep at it," said women's head coach Roland Assinger, who took up his post a year and a half ago. Behind Scheib, who had made a serious mistake in the first run, another Austrian, Liensberger, finished in the top ten in eighth place. Stephanie Brunner finished in 14th place.

